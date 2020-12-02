PJ Morton: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

If we invite artists to return to the Tiny Desk, we ask that they do something completely different from their first show. For PJ Morton, the obvious shift would've been to come solo. After all, he defied the laws of space back in 2018 and managed to squeeze 14 bodies behind the Desk. This time around he's just as generous with the spotlight, but puts a new focus on gospel.

Gathered in a big airy space in his hometown of New Orleans, PJ and his band performed three selections from the now Grammy-nominated The Gospel According To PJ,his very first gospel album. He grew up playing gospel music, but chose secular music as his professional path. The album brings him back full circle, a journey mapped out in conversations on the album with his father, Bishop Paul S. Morton.

PJ only sings lead on one song but is clearly the maestro for this Tiny Desk (home) concert. They open with the reggae-infused "So In Love," featuring Darrel Walls and Zacardi Cortez and close with "Repay You," featuring J Moss. I think we could all use a little praise music as we round out 2020 and who better to offer it than the preacher's son, Paul Morton, Jr.?

SET LIST

"So In Love" (featuring Darrel 'MusiqCity' Walls & Zacardi Cortez)

"All In His Plan"

"Repay You" (featuring J Moss)

MUSICIANS

PJ Morton: vocals, piano

Darrel 'MusiqCity' Walls: vocals

Zacardi Cortez: vocals

J Moss: vocals

Ed Clark: drums

Brian Cockerham: bass

Shemaiah Turner: guitar

Tiondria Norris: vocals

Jarell Bankston: vocals

Ashton Fortner Francis: vocals

John Perkins: trumpet

Tajh Derosier : saxophone

Brad Walker : saxophone

Stephen Lands: trumpet

CREDITS

Video: Vincent Powell, Paul pda Allen

Audio: Reggie Nicholas

Video Director & Editor: Dominic Scott

Director of Photography, Camera Op: Harrison Atwood

Video Producer: Delaney George

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Bobby Carter

Video Producer: Morgan Noelle Smith

Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

Tiny Production Team: Bob Boilen, Kara Frame, Maia Stern

Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

