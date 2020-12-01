(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SI VEO A TU MAMA")

Good morning. I'm Lulu Garcia-Navarro. It's official - Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is Spotify's most streamed artist of 2020. He only sings in Spanish, a sign of the growing power of Hispanic music. His album "YHLQMDLG" is the most streamed globally. It stands for (speaking Spanish) - or, I do whatever I want. It's the first time an artist who never sings in English tops the year-end list. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.