Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Something Straight Out Of A Sci-Fi Movie Discovered In Rural Utah

Published November 25, 2020 at 6:15 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. 2020 just got weirder.

(SOUNDBITE OF GYORGY LIGETI'S "REQUIEM FOR SOPRANO, MEZZO-SOPRANO, 2 MIXED CHOIRS AND ORCHESTRA")

GREENE: Public safety officials in Red Rock country in Utah were counting bighorn sheep, and they discovered this metal monolith, a shiny slab - maybe 12 feet tall - extending up from the ground. Who could miss that it looked exactly like a structure in "2001: A Space Odyssey"? People are wondering if this was placed there by an artist or if it really could be from out of this world. In 2020, nothing would surprise me. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories