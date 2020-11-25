Something Straight Out Of A Sci-Fi Movie Discovered In Rural Utah

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. 2020 just got weirder.

(SOUNDBITE OF GYORGY LIGETI'S "REQUIEM FOR SOPRANO, MEZZO-SOPRANO, 2 MIXED CHOIRS AND ORCHESTRA")

GREENE: Public safety officials in Red Rock country in Utah were counting bighorn sheep, and they discovered this metal monolith, a shiny slab - maybe 12 feet tall - extending up from the ground. Who could miss that it looked exactly like a structure in "2001: A Space Odyssey"? People are wondering if this was placed there by an artist or if it really could be from out of this world. In 2020, nothing would surprise me. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.