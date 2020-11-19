Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Canadians In Alberta Are Warned: Don't Let Moose Lick Your Car

Published November 19, 2020 at 6:21 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Canadians, you have been warned. Do not let moose lick your car. That message started flashing on electronic signs in Jasper, Alberta, over the weekend. In the Canadian Rockies, the moose population has learned that cars can be a source of salt in the winter. The moose need salt in their diet, but officials say large animals getting too attracted to cars and roads can be a bad combination. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories