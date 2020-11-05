Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Kentucky Town Elects French Bulldog Named Wilbur As Mayor

Published November 5, 2020 at 6:30 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Here's one election race we won't have to wait to call. In the Kentucky town of Rabbit Hash, a new mayor has been elected - a French bulldog named Wilbur. Wilbur handily unseated incumbent Brynneth Paltrow, a rescued pit bull mix, earning 13,143 votes - the highest winning total recorded in the canine election. The city's historical society holds a dog election every three years. Here's hoping the transfer of power pawsed (ph) peacefully. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories