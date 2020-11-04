Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR News & More

Race Up In The Air, Even As Trump Falsely Claims Victory

By Tamara Keith,
Scott DetrowFranco OrdoñezAsma KhalidAyesha Rascoe
Published November 4, 2020 at 2:00 AM EST
Election workers in Philadelphia count ballots on Tuesday. Pennsylvania is among several swing states that have yet to be called.
Election workers in Philadelphia count ballots on Tuesday. Pennsylvania is among several swing states that have yet to be called.

Updated at 4 a.m. ET

The 2020 presidential election remained up in the air early Wednesday after tight races, strong turnout and record amounts of mail-in voting left millions of legitimate votes still to be counted, and races in six key states too close to call.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden urged patience until "every vote is counted," but President Trump railed against the extra time required to count the ballots, falsely accusing Democrats of trying to steal the election from him.

"We will win this, and as far as I'm concerned, we already have won it," Trump said in remarks to supporters in the White House East Room.

Trump called the election "a fraud on the American public" and said, "Frankly, we did win this election." He also said he planned to take the battle to the U.S. Supreme Court but did not explain what he meant.

Biden's campaign manager called the statement "outrageous" and said counting of ballots would continue. "If the president makes good on his threat to go to court to try to prevent the proper tabulation of votes, we have legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist that effort. And they will prevail," Jen O'Malley Dillon said.

President Trump called the election "a fraud on the American public" during remarks to supporters in the East Room of the White House early Wednesday.
Evan Vucci / AP
/
President Trump called the election "a fraud on the American public" during remarks to supporters in the East Room of the White House early Wednesday.

Trump has been hoping to re-create his come-from-behind win of 2016. He trailed Biden in polls throughout the campaign and had raced to try to regain ground, particularly after he lost 10 days of campaigning when he caught the coronavirus and was hospitalized.

But on election night, he outperformed expectations in Florida, winning his adopted home state where he campaigned hard on an anti-socialism message to appeal to Latino voters. That outcome, along with wins in Ohio and Iowa, gave him a narrow path to a second term.

Biden won the swing states of Arizona and Colorado, and hung on to Minnesota, a state Trump had wanted to flip. At 4 a.m. ET, Biden had 238 of the 270 Electoral College votes needed to cinch the race, while President Trump had 213 votes. A total of 87 votes hung in the balance, according to calls from The Associated Press.

The AP said it was too early to call swing states including Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia, which were leaning Republican, and Wisconsin and Nevada, which were leaning Democratic.

Election officials in two of those pivotal states — Pennsylvania and Michigan — have said the ballot counts in some areas of the states won't be finished until at least Wednesday.

Voter turnout was projected to be the highest since 1908, with record levels of early and mail-in voting as people looked for ways to avoid long lines on Election Day amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virus has loomed large over decisions in voting booths. Data from a large-scale poll of voters done in the past few days by AP VoteCast showed 42% of people said the pandemic was their top issue, followed by a related issue: the economy and jobs, at 27%. Most disapprove of the way Trump has handled the pandemic.

Biden spoke at a drive-in rally with his supporters in Wilmington, Del., early Wednesday, saying he wasn't surprised the vote was taking a long time to count, and expressing optimism about Wisconsin and Michigan, as well as Pennsylvania. "We believe we're on track to win this election," he said. "It ain't over 'til every vote is counted."

Biden speaks to supporters early Wednesday in Wilmington, Del., with his wife, Jill Biden.
Paul Sancya / AP
/
Biden speaks to supporters early Wednesday in Wilmington, Del., with his wife, Jill Biden.

Shortly after, Trump responded on Twitter, saying he would be making a statement of his own about "a big WIN" and accused Democrats of "trying to STEAL the election."

Twitter flagged the tweet for being misleading. Votes were not cast after polls were closed. Rather, it's taking time to count them because of the large number of mail-in ballots.

Trump was watching returns in the White House, where his campaign — once again flouting norms that traditionally keep political activities separate from the official trappings of the White House — set up a war room in an adjacent office building. (His campaign defended the move, saying there was no expense incurred by taxpayers.)

Earlier in the day, Trump had sounded reflective. "I think we're going to have a great night," his voice raspy after a marathon of rallies in the last days of the election. "But it's politics and it's elections and you never know."

Trump has long railed against the prospect that the election would not be settled on Tuesday, complaining about a Supreme Court decision that will allow mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania to be counted for three days after the election.

Earlier this week, an Axios report citing unnamed Trump confidantes raised the specter that Trump would prematurely declare victory. But on Tuesday morning, Trump said he would do so "only when there's victory. There's no reason to play games."

When he made his remarks in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, Trump said it was "clear" he had won Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, even though many votes remain to be counted in those states, and results for those states were not yet close enough to call.

Vice President Pence also made brief remarks, albeit with a slightly different take, saying he expected Trump would eventually win the vote.

"I believe as you do that we are on the road to victory and we will make America great again, again," Pence said, reprising Trump's campaign slogan.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPRNPR News
Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
See stories by Tamara Keith
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Scott Detrow
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez
Asma Khalid
Asma Khalid is a political correspondent for NPR who co-hosts The NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Asma Khalid
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Ayesha Rascoe
More Stories