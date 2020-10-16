Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Hormel Is Giving Out Face Masks So The Scent Of Bacon Can Follow You Everywhere

Published October 16, 2020 at 7:16 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. For many people, the smell of bacon is one of the joys of the morning. But why limit it to the morning or to the kitchen? Bacon-maker Hormel wants you to enjoy it always, so they've come out with a limited supply of bacon-scented face masks (laughter). They call it Breathable Bacon, featuring the latest in pork-scented technology. Each mask is also decorated with pictures of bacon, so anybody who sees you will know where that smell comes from. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories