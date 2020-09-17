One Of The World's Most Complete T. Rex Skeletons Is Up For Auction

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Want to buy a T. rex? Well, it's expected you put out somewhere between $6 and $8 million - that is, if you want one of the most complete skeletons in the world. It's going to be auctioned off in October. His name is Stan, after the paleontologist who found his bones in 1987, Stan Sacrison. The skeleton is now on display at Christie's auction house in New York City. Stan is 37 feet long, but I'm sure you can find a good spot for him in your living room. It's MORNING EDITION.