Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Jelly Belly Founder David Klein Offers Candy Factory As A Prize

Published September 9, 2020 at 6:58 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. If you read "Charlie And The Chocolate Factory" or saw one of the movies inspired by it, you know this story. A candymaker is giving away his factory, but first you have to find a golden ticket. The Willy Wonka in this real-life tale is David Klein, one of the inventors of Jelly Belly. He's charging $49.99 to join a nationwide treasure hunt. The winner gets a real factory, although Oompa Loompas are not included. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories