Hundreds Gather In German Church To Hear Composition's Chord Change

Published September 7, 2020 at 6:22 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Hundreds gathered in a German church Sunday to hear a chord change almost seven years in the making. A custom organ has been playing a composition called "As Slow As Possible" for the past 19 years. The full piece will take 639 years. Here's a small taste of the action.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: Stay tuned for another chord change in 2022. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

