Philadelphia's Naked Bike Ride Is Canceled Because Of Pandemic

Published August 17, 2020 at 6:19 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Some Philly residents got some bad news this weekend - they'll have to keep their clothes on because this year's Philly Naked Bike Ride has been canceled because of COVID-19. Every year, thousands of people ride to promote body positivity. The race normally happens in September, but last year some people complained about the cold, so it was moved to August. Here's hoping for birthday-suit weather and extra-padded seats in 2021. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
