Cat Named Dennis Quaid Gets Famous New Adoptive Dad

Published August 14, 2020 at 5:56 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with news of Dennis Quaid, not the actor but a cat at a shelter in Lynchburg, Va. Local10 News featured Dennis Quaid the cat hoping to find him a home. And Dennis Quaid, the actor, adopted him.

(SOUNDBITE OF WSLS 10 NEWS BROADCAST)

DENNIS QUAID: Maybe I should start naming animals in shelters after different celebrities and see who bites.

INSKEEP: Let's just hope there's no confusion about which Dennis Quaid when it's time for the next Oscar ceremony. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
