Irish Pub In Spain Bans Neil Diamond's 'Sweet Caroline'

Published August 4, 2020 at 6:54 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Name a popular song that gets the entire bar or stadium singing along, and you'd probably come up with "Sweet Caroline" by Neil Diamond. But one Irish pub in Spain is now banning the song. The fear is that such aggressive singing creates droplets that linger in the air and help spread the coronavirus. The Irish Post reports there's now a sign in the window saying no reaching out, no touching hands, no touching me, (singing) no touching you. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
