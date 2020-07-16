Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Nike Teams Up With Grateful Dead For New Shoe Release

Published July 16, 2020 at 5:44 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. What a long, strange trip it's been, but Nike is finally releasing its Grateful Dead-inspired sneakers. The Nike SB Dunk Low Grateful Deads come in psychedelic shades of yellow, green and orange. They've got suede and fake fur and dancing bears, and the iconic skull logo is inside the shoe. There's also a hidden pocket in the tongue of the shoe to, you know, stash stuff. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories