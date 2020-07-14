Bringing The World Home To You

Ohio Maternity Ward Experiences A Unique Day On July 3

Published July 14, 2020 at 6:15 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. July 3 was a busy day for a maternity ward in Ohio. The Mansfield News Journal reports that three sisters - Daneesha Haynes, Ashley Haynes and Ariel Williams - all gave birth on the same day within 4 1/2 hours of each other and with the help of the same doctor. The odds of this happening are about 1 in 50 million. Their grandmother joked that in the future, they won't need to invite other kids to their birthday parties. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
