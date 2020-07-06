Bringing The World Home To You

Newborn Arrives In Parking Lot Of Miami Birthing Center

Published July 6, 2020 at 6:31 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A pregnant woman arrived at a birthing center in Miami hoping to walk out with a baby. But she ended up walking in with one. The Miami Herald notes the doorbell camera caught the action. It shows the mom to be leaning over while a midwife tells onlooking cops, quote, "she's OK, she's here to have a baby" just as said baby pops right into the midwife's hands in the parking lot. Amidst all of it, good things, miraculous things, still happen. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
