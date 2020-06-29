You Can Now Smell Space Without Leaving Earth's Atmosphere

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. You can now smell space. A Kickstarter campaign was launched for a fragrance called Eau de Space, a fragrance developed by Steve Pearce who once worked with NASA to recreate the smell to help train astronauts before orbit. The project took him about four years. The scent of space has been described as bitter and smoky, like the smell of a gunshot. Pearce says he may release a moon-scented fragrance next. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.