Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

You Can Now Smell Space Without Leaving Earth's Atmosphere

Published June 29, 2020 at 6:25 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. You can now smell space. A Kickstarter campaign was launched for a fragrance called Eau de Space, a fragrance developed by Steve Pearce who once worked with NASA to recreate the smell to help train astronauts before orbit. The project took him about four years. The scent of space has been described as bitter and smoky, like the smell of a gunshot. Pearce says he may release a moon-scented fragrance next. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories