Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

English Woman Hatches Ducks From Store-Bought Eggs

Published June 15, 2020 at 7:06 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The eggs you buy at the supermarket are not usually supposed to hatch. Charli Lello's did. She was furloughed from her job, so she passed some time incubating duck eggs that she bought at the store. A month after putting them in the incubator, ducklings began to emerge from their shells. She hopes they'll live a happy life with the chicken she already owns. And she has named them Peep, Beep and Meep. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories