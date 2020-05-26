Bringing The World Home To You

Oklahoma Church Members Find Musical Inspiration In Their Kitchens

Published May 26, 2020 at 6:02 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Members of an Oklahoma church found inspiration in their kitchens during a Zoom call to recreate a song for our times. It started with appliances opening and closing.

(SOUNDBITE OF BANGING KITCHEN APPLIANCES)

GREENE: Then they added percussion on coffee mugs, also bowls and a wine glass. The buzz of a blender, a toaster a kitchen timer, until...

(SOUNDBITE OF BOBBY MCFERRIN SONG, "DON'T WORRY, BE HAPPY")

GREENE: "Don't Worry, Be Happy." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

