Georgia Teacher Visits His Students While He Gets A Run In

Published May 14, 2020 at 5:54 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Georgia teacher Bill McAllister hasn't seen his students in the classroom for nearly two months, so he's decided to visit them one by one. McAllister told FOX 5 Atlanta he's running six to eight miles every day from one student's house to the next. His goal is to greet each student from a proper social distance outside. If he makes it to each house, he will rack up more than 50 miles in all of extra credit. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

