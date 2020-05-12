Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Bear Breaks Into Rental Cabin And Finds Candy, Lots Of Candy

Published May 12, 2020 at 6:24 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A family in a cabin in Gatlinburg, Tenn., had visitors. A black bear opened the cabin's back door and sauntered inside. Three other bears lingered on the porch. Now, ideally, these bears would have found three bowls of porridge inside, of course. But instead, they found five pounds of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, a pound of M&M's, two pounds of Sour Patch Kids, two beers, and a couple of Diet Cokes. Cheers. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories