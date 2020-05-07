Bringing The World Home To You

Cardboard Car Spotted In Line At A McDonald's In Belgium

Published May 7, 2020 at 7:11 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. In Belgium, a woman and her teenage daughter were craving fast food. But the only McDonald's open was a drive-through because of the lockdown there. And they don't have a car. So they made a car out of cardboard. It's really a car costume, which they then walked to the drive-through. It got some laughs and honks on the street. After lining up behind other cars, the two of them, hungry and embarrassed, did get their food. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
