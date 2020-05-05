Bringing The World Home To You

Birthday Piñata Is Shaped Liked Coronavirus And Filled With Treats

Published May 5, 2020 at 7:08 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Haley Schomburg probably would have spent her 33rd birthday at a party, but of course, she was stuck at home. So her friend Xaris Martinez came up with a way for Haley to get out her frustration, a piñata - not just any piñata, a coroñata (ph), shaped like the coronavirus and filled with treats. Her friends left it on Haley's porch along with a six pack of Corona, a Dolly Parton record and some toilet paper because who doesn't need that? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
