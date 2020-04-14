Her Pleas Were Answered: 93-Year-Old Women Got More Beer

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Yesterday, we told you about Olive Veronesi, a 93-year-old woman stuck at home in self-quarantine. She got Internet-famous when she was photographed at the window with a sign that read, I need more beer. She got what she wanted. Coors Light sent Veronesi 10 cases. And apparently, she wasted no time, posing on the front porch with a can of beer and a sign reading, got more beer. Maybe Veronesi's on to something. Where are my markers? I need more coffee.