GoPro Camera, Inside Stolen Purse, Is Returned To Owner

Published February 7, 2020 at 6:57 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Saarah Yob was traveling to New Orleans when her purse was stolen. Her pink bag turned up on a curb with her GoPro camera still inside. James Elmes found the bag and decided to track down its owner. He posted a GoPro picture of Yob and her friends on Twitter, hoping someone might recognize her. Eight-hundred retweets later, the plan worked. Yob got her camera back, and she found some new pictures, scenes of New Orleans that Elmes had taken for her. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
