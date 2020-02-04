Filmmaker Reunites VHS Tape From Goodwill With Previous Owner

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Filmmaker Jim McKay recently bought a VHS player from Goodwill. When he turned it on, he found a home movie from 1994 of a baby's first steps.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Come on. Come on, man.

McKay posted the video asking for people to share it, so he could return it to the family. Well, they've got it back now. And McKay met the baby in the tape. TyRe Alexander - he is now 26 years old.