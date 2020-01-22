Bringing The World Home To You

Florida Weather Forecasters Warn Of Falling Iguanas

Published January 22, 2020 at 6:07 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Miami, Fla., is not known for its winter season, but there can be some chilly days. Last night, the National Weather Service called for lows in the 30s and 40s with a chance of falling iguanas. Apparently, the lizards can fall into a deeper slumber in the cold, and it is not uncommon for them to tumble from trees. The advice for you is watch your heads, and don't bug the iguanas after they land. I mean, do you like being bothered when you're just getting up? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
