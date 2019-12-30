Reunited Massachusetts Couple Gets Married At Worcester's Dunkin'

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Customers at a Dunkin' Donuts in Worcester, Mass., witnessed something really unusual last week. Valerie Sneade and Jason Roy chose the spot as their wedding venue, and the store stayed open while they exchanged vows. Sneade and Roy don't just love doughnuts; more than 25 years ago, they broke up in that very same shop. After decades apart, they crossed paths and rekindled their love. Now, that is a sweet ending. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.