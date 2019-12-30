Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Reunited Massachusetts Couple Gets Married At Worcester's Dunkin'

Published December 30, 2019 at 7:00 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Customers at a Dunkin' Donuts in Worcester, Mass., witnessed something really unusual last week. Valerie Sneade and Jason Roy chose the spot as their wedding venue, and the store stayed open while they exchanged vows. Sneade and Roy don't just love doughnuts; more than 25 years ago, they broke up in that very same shop. After decades apart, they crossed paths and rekindled their love. Now, that is a sweet ending. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories