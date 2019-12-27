Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Museum Of Hangovers Opens In Croatia

Published December 27, 2019 at 5:07 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A college student in Croatia was swapping hangover stories with friends when he thought, shouldn't stories like this be preserved? And with that, Croatia's museum of hangovers was founded. They're interactive games with beer goggles and exhibits based on mostly memorable stories. He tells CNN he is not glorifying drinking. He is celebrating a shared experience. I cannot speak to his state of mind when he came up with this idea. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories