Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

It Took 25 Years, But Mariah Carey's Holiday Earworm Reaches No. 1

Published December 17, 2019 at 7:09 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. And you may know this song.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU")

MARIAH CAREY: (Singing) Oh, baby, all I want for Christmas is you.

GREENE: This week, Mariah Carey's holiday earworm "All I Want For Christmas Is You" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It only took 25 years. It's her 19th No. 1 hit, just one less than the Beatles. An uptick in streaming is one reason for the song's recent climb on the charts. Or maybe it's a Christmas miracle. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories