Published December 5, 2019 at 5:07 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Police in Ballwin, Mo., investigated two missing pies. Someone apparently decided a Honey Baked Ham store should not have been closed for Thanksgiving. They entered the shop, which was unlocked. And they left a note - "no one was here, and we were in desperate need of pies," end quote. No word on whether they were pumpkin or pecan. Police told KPLR-TV the shop did not press charges because there was money left behind for the pies, plus tax. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

