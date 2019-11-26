Bringing The World Home To You

Thanksgiving Invitation Continues Despite A Grandma's Text Mistake

Published November 26, 2019 at 7:02 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It started out as a mix-up, but now it's something to be grateful for. In 2016, Jamal Hinton received a text from grandmother Wanda Dench inviting him to Thanksgiving dinner. Thing is, she's not his grandma. It was the wrong number. When Hinton asked if he could still come, Dench said of course because that's what grandmas do. The two are no longer strangers. They have continued the tradition each Thanksgiving and plan to meet again this year. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

