Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

University Of Alaska Anchorage Offers A Way Out Of A Jam

Published November 7, 2019 at 7:01 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Here's a sticky situation involving getting a parking ticket. The University of Alaska Anchorage is offering a way out of that jam. Right now, anyone with campus parking fines can reduce or cover the cost with good old PB&J. KTUU-TV reports that in exchange for donating jars of spread, parking violators can receive credits to cover outstanding tickets. The food will go to students in need. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories