Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Shay Bradley's Dying Wish Was To Make People Laugh

Published October 15, 2019 at 6:37 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Shay Bradley's dying wish was to make people laugh. So during a long illness, the Irish man planned a special touch for his funeral. People watching his coffin being lowered into the ground heard a voice from inside.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SHAY BRADLEY: Hello? Hello? Let me out.

INSKEEP: Bradley had recorded his voice before his death. His sister said he wanted to be sure his mother walked away from the funeral laughing, which she did. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories