Cows Invade Parking Lot Of Spotted Cow Beer In Wisconsin

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with an udder-ly (ph) predictable story from Wisconsin - that's a pun. The New Glarus Brewing Company makes Spotted Cow beer. Its chief operating officer told CNN he thought it was a joke when a security guard called him yesterday; sixteen dairy cows had wandered into the brewery parking lot. Security footage shows the cows were indeed spotted. Police corralled the visitors, who had neglected to pick a designated driver. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.