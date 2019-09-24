Bringing The World Home To You

Cows Invade Parking Lot Of Spotted Cow Beer In Wisconsin

Published September 24, 2019 at 6:59 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with an udder-ly (ph) predictable story from Wisconsin - that's a pun. The New Glarus Brewing Company makes Spotted Cow beer. Its chief operating officer told CNN he thought it was a joke when a security guard called him yesterday; sixteen dairy cows had wandered into the brewery parking lot. Security footage shows the cows were indeed spotted. Police corralled the visitors, who had neglected to pick a designated driver. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

