Florida Couple Heeds Dorian Warnings And Moves Their Cars

Published September 5, 2019 at 7:24 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Patrick and Jessica Eldridge were ready for Hurricane Dorian. The Jacksonville, Fla., couple knew hurricane winds can move cars like toys. So she parked in the garage, which left no room for his car, unless they cleaned the garage. Luckily, Patrick drives a Smart car, one of those half-size two-seaters. So he opened some double doors and parked the Smart car in the kitchen. As the storm blew by, Jessica made dinner skirting the car. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
