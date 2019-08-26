Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Philadelphia's Naked Bike Ride Celebrates Its 11th Year

Published August 26, 2019 at 6:25 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Over the weekend, 3,000 or so people biked through the streets of Philadelphia. They were advocating for rider safety, protesting dependence on fossil fuels and promoting a positive body image. That's a lot of causes. So how did they stand out? Well, many of them were naked. Philly's Naked Bike Ride is an annual event. Melanie and James O'Connor, who were riding nude for the seventh year in a row, told the AP, we run around naked a lot. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories