Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Canadian Police Hope Photocopy Will Help Them Nab Suspect

Published August 26, 2019 at 6:51 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Police in Toronto, Canada, are trying to catch a guy who allegedly broke into a business. They've got a pretty good lead. The Toronto Sun reports they gave the public what they believe is an image of the man's face. It's actually a photocopy of the guy's face, made by the guy while inside the business, apparently snacking and doing some photocopying. The image is pretty clear. Less clear is whether this burglar meant to help police find him. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories