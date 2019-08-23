Bringing The World Home To You

New Zealand Speaker Participates In Debate While Cradling A Baby

Published August 23, 2019 at 7:04 AM EDT

Good morning, I'm Noel King. It's a big question for all of us - how do you stay calm at work? Deep breaths, taking a walk. The speaker of New Zealand's Parliament did something else. Trevor Mallard led a heated debate this week while holding a baby. The 6-week-old is the child of another lawmaker. Mallard cuddled the baby and even gave him a bottle during a debate on fuel prices. So the next time you're feeling tense, maybe imagine you're holding a baby, one who is not crying. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

