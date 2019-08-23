German Boy Sneaks Off In Parent's Car

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Do you remember the first time you drove a car? Maybe it was in the back of a parking lot or at your local driving school. Well, an 8-year-old boy in Germany decided to try and get an early start. He snuck into his parents' car one night and just drove off. He ended up speeding down the highway at 87 miles an hour before pulling over with the warning lights flashing. When police found him, the boy apparently said, I just wanted to drive a little.