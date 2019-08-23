Bringing The World Home To You

German Boy Sneaks Off In Parent's Car

Published August 23, 2019 at 6:54 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Do you remember the first time you drove a car? Maybe it was in the back of a parking lot or at your local driving school. Well, an 8-year-old boy in Germany decided to try and get an early start. He snuck into his parents' car one night and just drove off. He ended up speeding down the highway at 87 miles an hour before pulling over with the warning lights flashing. When police found him, the boy apparently said, I just wanted to drive a little. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
