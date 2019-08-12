Bringing The World Home To You

Worker Dies In Charlotte Airport Accident

WFAE | By WFAE
Published August 12, 2019 at 1:52 PM EDT

Updated 6:15 a.m. Aug. 13

An employee at Charlotte Douglas International Airport was killed in an accident Sunday night.

Airport officials say the employee of Piedmont Airlines, identified by police as 24-year-old Kendrick Darrell Hudson, was involved in a single ramp vehicle accident.

Preliminary information shows the person was transporting baggage on an airport vehicle called a tug when the vehicle flipped and pinned the person underneath, N.C. Labor Department spokeswoman Dolores Quesenberry said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say information from the scene indicates Hudson swerved the tug to avoid hitting luggage that had been dropped on the tarmac. The hard right turn Hudson made caused the tug to roll over.

A Department of Labor investigation into the workplace death could take three or four months for final information.

