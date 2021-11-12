Bringing The World Home To You

Politics

Madison Cawthorn says he'll run for reelection in new district that includes part of Mecklenburg

WFAE | By WFAE
Published November 12, 2021 at 7:18 AM EST
Madison Cawthorn
CORY VAILLANCOURT
/
BPR
Then-candidate Madison Cawthorn addresses spectators at an event in Sylva the summer of 2020.

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn announced Thursday that he is changing congressional districts.

Cawthorn, a first-term Republican representative, said in a video posted to Twitter that he will run for reelection in North Carolina's newly redrawn 13th Congressional District. That district runs from Western North Carolina to include a part of western Mecklenburg County.

Cawthorn currently represents North Carolina's 14th Congressional District.

“We now have a new district and as it stands the lines have split my constituents,” Cawthorn said in the video. “My house is almost directly on the line of separation between the 13th and 14th congressional districts and now half the counties in the new district are counties I represent.”

