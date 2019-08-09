Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Boys Calls 911 For Pizza; Cops Deliver

Published August 9, 2019 at 5:19 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A 911 call was made in Sanford, Fla. As officers responded, a dispatcher told them the caller was a little boy who was starving and needed pizza. Sanford police wrote on Facebook their officers went to the scene. The kid's sister said she didn't know her brother had made this call. The officers used this as a teaching moment. They explained how 911 should be used. I'm not sure every parent would agree with their next move. The officers went out and bought the kid a gift - a large pizza. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories