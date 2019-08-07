Bringing The World Home To You

An Artificial Tongue To Taste Whisky

Published August 7, 2019 at 5:38 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. More evidence that the machines are coming to replace us - engineers from Scotland have created a device that can taste whisky. You need human tasters to make sure the alcohol is up to snuff, but this is about preventing counterfeiting in the industry. The fake tongue is made from gold and aluminum, designed to simulate taste buds, but way more sensitive. The real question is, after a long day on the job, can the tongue drive itself home safely? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
