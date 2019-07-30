Bringing The World Home To You

Without An Invitation, Grasshoppers Invade Las Vegas Strip

Published July 30, 2019 at 6:50 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The sky beam over the Las Vegas Luxor Hotel never revealed so much. It's a pillar of light, like a giant flashlight, pointing straight up from the pyramid-shaped casino. Video shows a swarm of grasshoppers in that light. They catch the beam like glitter. The Vegas grasshopper swarm was so huge it showed up on radar. These insects are attracted to ultraviolet light, and the Best Western Plus Casino Royale shut off its lights to avoid them. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
