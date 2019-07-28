Sunday Puzzle: High C's

On-air challenge: This week's puzzle is called "High C's." Every answer is a word or name with the accented syllable "see" (in any spelling) somewhere inside it.

Example: Neighborhood in Los Angeles next to Sherman Oaks --> ENCINO

1. Place in ancient Rome where gladiators fought

2. Pill used in medical tests that has no medical effect

3. Resident of Nashville or Memphis

4. The noun that a pronoun refers back to

5. Like some hairlines and tides

6. Classic Notre Dame football coach Ara

7. Establishment in Las Vegas or Monte Carlo

8. Fashion designer Oleg

9. Baseball Hall-of-Fame pitcher Mike

10. Public building for concerts and lectures

11. Not meant to be taken seriously, as a comment

12. Part of a theater stage in front of the curtain

13. Player who's the target of a football pass

Last week's challenge:This week's challenge comes from listener Steve Baggish of Arlington, Mass. Think of a common two-word phrase, in 9 letters, naming something that makes it easy to get money. Rearrange its letters to spell another common two-word phrase naming something that makes it hard to get money. What phrases are these?

Challenger answer:Debit card, bad credit

Winner:David Herbst of Inverness, Calif.

This week's challenge:This week's challenge comes from listener Andy Blau, a a magician who performs under the name Zoltan the Adequate. He describes the word BEVY as "alphabetically balanced." That is, the first letter, B, is second from the start of the alphabet, and the last letter, Y, is second from the end of the alphabet. Similarly, E and V are each fifth from the ends of the alphabet. Can you think of a six-letter word related to magic that is similarly balanced?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, Aug. 1at 3 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.