Denver Man Makes Creative Effort To Fix Broken Taillight

Published July 26, 2019 at 5:24 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It is almost the law of nature - you have a broken taillight, and you know you're not supposed to drive like that. But you got to drive somewhere to get it fixed. A man in Denver had this problem, but he made a creative effort to solve it. Apparently he stuck a red sports drink bottle where the light should have been. Police weren't fooled, though. When they pulled him over, they praised his ingenuity but told local TV it wasn't a permanent solution. He still got off without a ticket. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

