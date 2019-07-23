Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Does Taking A Plunge Into A Pool Count As A Shower? The CDC Weighs In

Published July 23, 2019 at 5:01 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you take a plunge in the pool, does it count as a shower? Maybe you have asked yourself this very question privately. And maybe you went with a yes, but you didn't tell anyone. Be ashamed no more. There's a public debate about this now - even a hashtag, so we know it's real. The CDC confirms that 51% of Americans surveyed admitted using swimming as an alternative to bathing. And the agency doesn't say that's a bad thing. And if you have kids, well, it's not really up for debate. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories