Instead Of 'Moana' Cake, Mother Mistakenly Gets Marijuana-Themed Cake

Published July 11, 2019 at 5:39 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Kensli Davis loves the Disney movie "Moana." So her mom wanted to surprise her with a "Moana"-themed cake for her 25th birthday. There was a communication error, though, with the woman taking the order at the Georgia Dairy Queen. Kensli's mom said "Moana," but the employee heard marijuana. Kensli said maybe it was her mom's Southern accent, but when the cake came, there was a big green leaf on top and a pony with bloodshot eyes smoking a joint. Kensli found the mistake hilarious and said the cake was still delish. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
