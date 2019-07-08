Singer Patti LaBelle Gets Her Own Street In Philadelphia

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "NEW ATTITUDE")

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to Patti LaBelle. The singer got her own street in Philadelphia. Part of Broad Street is now Patti LaBelle Way. But the new signs have the name a little wrong. The B in LaBelle should be capitalized but isn't. Philadelphia says they will replace the signs, but for the moment, they honor Patti Labelle.

LABELLE: (Singing) No-good man has done her wrong.