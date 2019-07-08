Bringing The World Home To You

Singer Patti LaBelle Gets Her Own Street In Philadelphia

Published July 8, 2019 at 6:12 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "NEW ATTITUDE")

PATTI LABELLE: (Singing) I've got a new attitude.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to Patti LaBelle. The singer got her own street in Philadelphia. Part of Broad Street is now Patti LaBelle Way. But the new signs have the name a little wrong. The B in LaBelle should be capitalized but isn't. Philadelphia says they will replace the signs, but for the moment, they honor Patti Labelle.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MEAN OL' MAN'S WORLD")

LABELLE: (Singing) No-good man has done her wrong. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

